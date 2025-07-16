Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:56 16.07.2025

Plenary talks of Lublin Triangle FMs taking place in Poland

1 min read
Plenary talks of Lublin Triangle FMs taking place in Poland
Photo: https://x.com/MSZ_RP/

Plenary talks between the foreign ministers of Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania are taking place in Lublin on Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the creation of the Lublin Triangle.

According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the main topics of the meeting were Poland's presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States and the future of the Lublin Triangle.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski congratulated Ukrainian Minister Andriy Sybiha and his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Lublin. Together they laid a wreath at the monument to the Union of Lublin on Lithuanian Square.

In the morning, Sybiha announced that he would hold important talks in Lublin with his Polish counterpart Radek Sikorski and Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys. Following the talks, a joint statement of the Lublin Triangle ministers is planned to be adopted.

According to him, the focus is on strengthening regional security, countering Russian aggression, hybrid threats and disinformation; defense cooperation and strengthening Ukraine, increasing pressure on the aggressor, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, joint work on researching the past and other topics.

Tags: #lublin_triangle #anniversary

MORE ABOUT

12:41 16.07.2025
Sybiha begins working visit to Lublin for 5th anniversary of Lublin Triangle

Sybiha begins working visit to Lublin for 5th anniversary of Lublin Triangle

20:38 15.07.2025
FMs of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to discuss security situation in region in Lublin on July 16

FMs of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to discuss security situation in region in Lublin on July 16

16:16 12.07.2025
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle to meet in Poland

Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle to meet in Poland

21:04 04.03.2025
Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

19:53 18.02.2025
Yermak: Deportation is war crime against humanity, not evacuation

Yermak: Deportation is war crime against humanity, not evacuation

14:18 31.01.2025
Sybiha outlines key tasks of diplomatic system on the eve of third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion

Sybiha outlines key tasks of diplomatic system on the eve of third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion

14:10 31.01.2025
Embassy of India in Ukraine hosted a ceremonial reception in Kyiv to mark 75th anniversary of Republic Day

Embassy of India in Ukraine hosted a ceremonial reception in Kyiv to mark 75th anniversary of Republic Day

09:45 29.07.2024
Zelenskyy on anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka: No scenario where killers remain unpunished

Zelenskyy on anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka: No scenario where killers remain unpunished

20:49 31.08.2023
Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

16:51 11.01.2023
Duda, Nauseda and Zelensky sign joint statement of presidents of Lublin Triangle in Lviv

Duda, Nauseda and Zelensky sign joint statement of presidents of Lublin Triangle in Lviv

HOT NEWS

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian weapons should increase

Russian drones hit Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, injuries reported - Polish Foreign Minister

LATEST

Yermak and Kellogg hold meeting at Center for Protection of Children's Rights

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

BES exposes underground coffee production in Kyiv region, seizes elite car fleet from criminals

EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

Poland raising fighter jets during Russian attacks insufficient, must help Ukraine close sky – Kondratiuk

SBI investigates beating of conscript by military draft officers in Mykolaiv

Partners' meeting on Patriot system transfer to Ukraine may take place on July 23 – media

AD
AD