Plenary talks of Lublin Triangle FMs taking place in Poland

Photo: https://x.com/MSZ_RP/

Plenary talks between the foreign ministers of Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania are taking place in Lublin on Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the creation of the Lublin Triangle.

According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the main topics of the meeting were Poland's presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States and the future of the Lublin Triangle.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski congratulated Ukrainian Minister Andriy Sybiha and his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Lublin. Together they laid a wreath at the monument to the Union of Lublin on Lithuanian Square.

In the morning, Sybiha announced that he would hold important talks in Lublin with his Polish counterpart Radek Sikorski and Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys. Following the talks, a joint statement of the Lublin Triangle ministers is planned to be adopted.

According to him, the focus is on strengthening regional security, countering Russian aggression, hybrid threats and disinformation; defense cooperation and strengthening Ukraine, increasing pressure on the aggressor, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, joint work on researching the past and other topics.