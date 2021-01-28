Facts

11:03 28.01.2021

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to hold first meeting of Lublin Triangle with participation of Tikhanovskaya

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, together with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, will hold the first online meeting of the Lublin Triangle on Friday, January 29, according to the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"The heads of the foreign affairs agencies will discuss joint steps to counter challenges and threats in Central Europe, outline the priority areas of cooperation in the Lublin Triangle in 2021. At the initiative of Ukrainian side, an invited guest, the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, will take part in the meeting," the statement says.

At 12.15, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will hold an online briefing, where he will talk about results of the first meeting of the Lublin Triangle and other topical issues of Ukraine's foreign policy.

The Lublin Triangle is a format of interaction between Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, created by the Foreign Ministers of the three countries in July 2020 to coordinate activities at the level of trilateral cooperation and within international organizations in order to ensure compliance with international law. On September 17, 2020, the first video conference of the national coordinators - deputy foreign ministers of the three countries was held.

