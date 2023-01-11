Facts

16:51 11.01.2023

Duda, Nauseda and Zelensky sign joint statement of presidents of Lublin Triangle in Lviv


Presidents of Poland, Andrzej Duda, Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting in Lviv, where they signed a joint statement of the presidents of the Lublin Triangle.

“The Presidents of Poland, Andrzej Duda, Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. A joint statement of the presidents of the Lublin Triangle has been signed in Lviv today,” the Office of the President of Poland said on Twitter.

