18:11 20.12.2021

Heads of Lublin Triangle countries make joint statement on 30th anniversary of recognition of independence restoration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda made a joint statement on the 30th anniversary of the recognition of the independence restoration of their countries following a trilateral meeting at the Syniohora state residence in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

As reported on the presidential website, the heads of state confirmed that the recognition of the restoration of Ukraine's independence by Poland, the first state in the world and the Republic of Lithuania 30 years ago was an important milestone on the way to the full reunification of Europe.

They said that since then, the relationship of a true strategic partnership has successfully stood the test of time and continues to be strengthened based on shared values ​​and interests.

The heads of state reaffirmed their clear commitment to further expand cooperation on a wide range of issues, such as security, defense, economy, energy and others, including within the Lublin Triangle format.

Lithuania and Poland confirm their full support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

The presidents also expressed mutual support and solidarity due to the migration crisis artificially created and organized by Minsk on the Lithuanian-Belarusian and Polish-Belarusian borders, declared their determination to join forces to counter this crisis. They said this hybrid attack poses a direct threat to the security of all of Europe.

The statement expressed concern over the continuing deterioration of the security and stability situation in the region, as well as growing threats, including hybrid ones, which are the result, in particular, of Russian aggression, and also agreed on the need for joint efforts to increase resilience to these threats. to counter them in a more efficient and coordinated way.

The presidents of Poland and Lithuania reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters, and also called on the international community to strengthen sanctions against Russia due to its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

They once again called on the Kremlin to de-escalate the situation by withdrawing its troops from the borders of Ukraine and from its temporarily occupied territories.

