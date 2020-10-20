Facts

18:01 20.10.2020

Heads of security agencies of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland intensify cooperation in 'Lublin Triangle' format – Danilov

2 min read
The heads of the security departments of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland are stepping up cooperation in the "Lublin Triangle" format, said Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

Danilov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas, the NSDC office of Ukraine said.

"The possible strengthening of the influence of the Russian Federation is a challenge for Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland. Our cooperation is important for maintaining peace and tranquility in the region," Danilov said.

Also, the NSDC secretary noted that the results of the presidential elections in Belarus would affect security in Europe, in particular, taking into account the Russian factor.

Danilov drew attention to the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, noting that the NSDC apparatus of Ukraine is closely monitoring the course of events, in particular, they analyze the use of high-precision weapons (WTO), primarily unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In turn, the ambassador assured that Lithuania would continue to support Ukraine in its confrontation with the Russian Federation, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Also, Lithuania is ready to consistently provide Ukraine with military assistance.

"In this context, the parties called the cooperation in the format of the joint Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade (UKRLITPOLBRIG) successful and spoke in favor of stepping up trilateral cooperation in this format," the message says.

