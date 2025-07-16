Sybiha begins working visit to Lublin for 5th anniversary of Lublin Triangle

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has started a working visit to Lublin on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the creation of the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland).

As the minister reported on Facebook, together with the Ukrainian and Polish communities, they honored the memory of the fallen soldiers of the Ukrainian People's Republic at the Orthodox Cemetery.

"This is one of the important places of memory and strength of the Ukrainian people abroad, which we must remember and take care of. Through the centuries, we have the same enemy - Russia," he noted.

According to Sybiha, today he will have important negotiations in Lublin with his Polish counterpart Radek Sikorski and his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys. Following the results, it is planned to adopt a joint statement of the ministers of the Lublin Triangle.

The focus is on strengthening regional security, countering Russian aggression, hybrid threats and disinformation; defense cooperation and strengthening of Ukraine, increasing pressure on the aggressor, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, joint work on the study of the past and other topics.

"The Lublin Triangle is a unique format that unites three closest, historical allies - Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. We have centuries of common history, a common enemy in the present and a common vision of our future in a strong and secure Europe. Today we will develop our cooperation," the minister said.