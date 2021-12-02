Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

On Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the first talks in the format of the Lublin Triangle and held a video conference with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the press service of the President of Ukraine said.

It is noted that Zelensky noted the symbolism of the negotiations, which are taking place on the days when the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Ukraine's independence by Poland and Lithuania is celebrated.

"The fact that Poland and Lithuania were among the first to recognize our independence is no coincidence. Today, when Russia temporarily occupied part of our territory, the Crimean peninsula, and when we have a difficult situation, the war in the east of our state, you are also the first to support Ukraine, our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," the President of Ukraine said.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed and positively assessed the state and dynamics of interstate relations, the strategic nature of which is confirmed by the specific and significant content of interaction. They also commended the activities of trilateral cooperation mechanisms, in particular, the common Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade.

"An exchange of assessments of the situation on the border with Belarus took place. The Presidents were unanimous about the hybrid and artificial nature of the migration crisis, requiring a decisive and coordinated response," the president said.

It also notes that Zelensky informed his colleagues about the security situation around our state, related to the buildup of Russian troops and weapons along the Ukrainian border.

Separately, the participants in the conversation discussed the steps that Ukraine is taking and intends to take to intensify the process of a peaceful settlement.

As a result of the talks, the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland approved a joint statement.