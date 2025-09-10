Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace – Zelenskyy

Photo: National Guard

Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace in a coordinated and thoughtful manner, the details of this were presented, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Ukraine offers to jointly defend airspace in a coordinated, thoughtful manner. We presented to partners how to do this. The details are clear, how to prevent the war from expanding and how to stop Russian steps towards escalation. Joint forces are absolutely sufficient for this," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He noted that as of now, Russia has not received a harsh reaction from global leaders to the incident with drones in Poland. "The Russians are testing the limits of the possible. They are testing the reaction. They are recording how the armed forces of NATO countries operate, what they can and what they cannot do yet," he said.

According to the president, joint trainings with the Russians have begun on the territory of Belarus, and "this may be part of the training plan, so to speak."

In addition, the Russians are waging a disinformation campaign against Poland and Ukraine.

"We see how the Russians are trying to humiliate Poland. It is important that a strong countermeasure is nevertheless built – as needed," the head of state said.