Facts
10:54 10.09.2025

Russia must feel response to attempt to humiliate key European country – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the incursion of Russian drones into its airspace on Wednesday night an attempt to humiliate Poland, and called for the creation of a joint air defense system with other European countries.

"Ukraine has long proposed to partners to create a joint air defense system and ensure the guaranteed shooting down of UAVs, other drones and missiles thanks to the combined power of our combat aviation and air defense. Together, Europeans are always stronger. Russia must feel that the response to this escalating step and, especially, to an attempt to humiliate one of the key European countries will be a clear and strong response from all partners," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He stressed that Russia's aggression "is a threat to every independent nation in our region." "Accordingly, only joint and coordinated actions can guarantee reliable security," he added.

Zelenskyy noted the importance of the precedent of using combat aircraft from several European countries simultaneously to shoot down Russian weapons and protect people's lives.

