Szijjártó's announced meeting with Sybiha won’t take place, European Integration Minister Kacka will travel to Budapest

The meeting in Budapest announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will not take place, the Hungarian publication Telex reports, citing the press service of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

"According to available information, the Ukrainian government has finally delegated Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka to the meeting in Budapest, which is expected to take place on Thursday," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said in response to a request from journalists.

As reported on Monday, Szijjarto announced a meeting with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Budapest this week to discuss Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.