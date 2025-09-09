Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 09.09.2025

Szijjártó's announced meeting with Sybiha won’t take place, European Integration Minister Kacka will travel to Budapest

1 min read
Szijjártó's announced meeting with Sybiha won’t take place, European Integration Minister Kacka will travel to Budapest

The meeting in Budapest announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will not take place, the Hungarian publication Telex reports, citing the press service of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

"According to available information, the Ukrainian government has finally delegated Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka to the meeting in Budapest, which is expected to take place on Thursday," the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said in response to a request from journalists.

As reported on Monday, Szijjarto announced a meeting with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Budapest this week to discuss Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Tags: #hungary #ministers #meeting

MORE ABOUT

20:49 09.09.2025
Consultations on Hungarian national minority rights to be held on Wed - Sybiha in his talk with Szijjarto

Consultations on Hungarian national minority rights to be held on Wed - Sybiha in his talk with Szijjarto

17:40 09.09.2025
Allies convene for 30th Ramstein format meeting

Allies convene for 30th Ramstein format meeting

16:59 08.09.2025
Szijjarto announces meeting with Sybiha in Budapest this week

Szijjarto announces meeting with Sybiha in Budapest this week

20:02 05.09.2025
Szijjarto: Hungary cannot give up Russian oil because it 'has no other choice'

Szijjarto: Hungary cannot give up Russian oil because it 'has no other choice'

20:48 04.09.2025
Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

20:45 04.09.2025
MPs demand from law enforcers to deal with publication of details of investigation into murder of Parubiy on Telegram

MPs demand from law enforcers to deal with publication of details of investigation into murder of Parubiy on Telegram

18:09 03.09.2025
First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

17:48 03.09.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, UK coordinate next steps in strengthening defense capabilities of both states

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, UK coordinate next steps in strengthening defense capabilities of both states

20:12 02.09.2025
Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

14:48 02.09.2025
Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius

Vestas installs 880 MW wind turbine in Ukraine, continues to operate - regional director

LATEST

Ukrainians advised not to travel to Nepal, where mass protests continue – embassy

Prosecutor General on cooperation with Council of Europe: We to regulate collection of e-evidence, improve OSINT intelligence of war crimes

Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

Mudra: Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine starts in The Hague

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

AD
AD