Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 15.01.2026

OSCE Permanent Council discusses Russia's massive missile, drone attacks against Ukraine – Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

On Thursday, January 15, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna considered the issue of Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"The meeting was convened at Ukraine's demand immediately following the presentation of the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship's priorities for 2026 by my friend Ignazio Cassis. I am grateful to OSCE26CH for its leadership and solidarity with Ukraine. The OSCE's ability to respond in a timely and effective manner to each and every blatant violation of the Helsinki principles is critical," Sybiha said on the X social network.

He thanked OSCE partners for their active participation in the meeting, their resolute and unequivocal condemnation of Moscow's ongoing terror, and their consolidated support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom and lasting peace.

