18:14 08.09.2025

Zelenskyy awards military personnel on occasion of Military Intelligence Day

Photo: https://president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated military personnel on Military Intelligence Day, which was celebrated the day before, and presented them with state awards, the presidential press service reported.

“Every year on September 7, we mark the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine – a day that honors many of our brave Ukrainians, courageous hearts who significantly broaden the scope of our capabilities, our active operations at the front, and our state policy,” Zelenskyy said during the award ceremony.

"Our soldiers, our state know how to be effective - often precisely thanks to the courage of our intelligence officers, our special services, all Ukrainian heroes who carry out special tasks for the sake of our people, for the sake of our state," Zelenskyy noted.

He thanked Ukrainian intelligence officers for information about Russian intentions, support of state policy, strikes against Russia, special operations at sea, in the sky, in cyberspace and on the ground, ensuring active actions at the front and preventing Russian operations.

Those present honored the memory of the fallen heroes with a minute of silence.

The President presented the soldiers with the Cross of Military Merit award, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd degree, For Courage of 1st-3rd degree, and Danylo Halytsky.

