14:40 05.09.2025

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

More sanctions are needed to force Russia to stop the war, work is starting in Brussels on a new sanctions package, and a European team is heading to Washington to work on it with American partners, European Council President Antonio Costa said.

"We are working with the United States and other like-minded partners to increase our pressure through further sanctions, direct sanctions and secondary sanctions. More economic measures to push Russia to stop this war, to stop killing people, to stop destroying Ukraine. The work has already started in Brussels on the new sanctions package, and a European team is travelling to Washington DC to work with our American friends," Costa said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod.

He stressed that Europe is working together with Ukraine on a common future, supporting Ukraine's reconstruction and its path to EU accession.

"It is clear that Ukraine's European Union full membership is not only the best security guarantees, it is also the most effective path for prosperity and for the best future for Ukrainian people," Costa said.

He noted that the EU is impressed by the reforms that Ukraine is carrying out despite the war, and the work must continue.

"We are supporting you in the war when it is continuous. We will support you in your peace efforts in future peace negotiations and most important in our shared future as Ukrainian full membership of the European Union," the European Council President said.

