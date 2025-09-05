Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:34 05.09.2025

We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

2 min read
We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is hearing a signal from the Russian Federation that they already accept Ukraine's membership in the European Union, and if even Putin does not object, then the positions of some countries on the negotiation clusters, in particular Hungary, look strange, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Finally, we are hearing a signal from Russia that they already accept Ukraine's membership in the European Union. It is a pity that they accept reality with such a delay. Since 2013, Russia has been moving towards this simple idea. But now some other great friends of Russia in Europe should also hear this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with President of the European Council Antonio Costa in Uzhgorod.

"If even Putin does not object, then the positions of some countries, especially Hungary, regarding the clusters of negotiations look really strange," the president noted.

He recalled that yesterday in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, the latter was dissatisfied with the fact that European countries are buying Russian oil and gas.

"This applies, in particular, to the policies of some European countries: Slovakia, Hungary, and, probably, there are still other countries. And later today I will talk about this with the Prime Minister of Slovakia. And we really hope that our other neighbors will also hear the appropriate signals," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:41 04.09.2025
Ukraine proposes that USA consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies

Ukraine proposes that USA consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies

20:19 04.09.2025
Some 26 countries agree to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Some 26 countries agree to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

17:56 04.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

Zelenskyy: We discuss with Trump pressure on Russia to force it to peace

15:35 04.09.2025
Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

13:04 04.09.2025
Zelenskyy and Witkoff to meet in Paris - source

Zelenskyy and Witkoff to meet in Paris - source

09:15 04.09.2025
Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

18:46 03.09.2025
Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

13:40 03.09.2025
Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

12:44 03.09.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

11:01 03.09.2025
Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

HOT NEWS

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

LATEST

Wittkoff's invitation to Ukraine remains in force – MFA

Legends Football Match will raise funds for charities, incl Ukrainian Red Cross

Ukraine ready to meet with Orban to discuss reasons for blocking EU accession – Zelenskyy

EU team heads to Washington to work with USA on new sanctions package against Russia – Costa

Zelenskyy, Costa discuss SAFE program, coordinate steps regarding EU membership negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that security guarantees start working now, during war, not after its end

HACC Head: We feel threat to court independence

NABU Director: We expect new wave of attacks on anti-corruption bodies

Ministry of Education initiates introduction of ‘zero course’ for applicants who failed national multi-subject test

Zelenskyy: Important that Orban hears signal from USA regarding Russian oil

AD
AD