We hear Russia’s signal accepting Ukraine's membership in EU, other great friends of Russia in Europe should hear this – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is hearing a signal from the Russian Federation that they already accept Ukraine's membership in the European Union, and if even Putin does not object, then the positions of some countries on the negotiation clusters, in particular Hungary, look strange, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Finally, we are hearing a signal from Russia that they already accept Ukraine's membership in the European Union. It is a pity that they accept reality with such a delay. Since 2013, Russia has been moving towards this simple idea. But now some other great friends of Russia in Europe should also hear this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with President of the European Council Antonio Costa in Uzhgorod.

"If even Putin does not object, then the positions of some countries, especially Hungary, regarding the clusters of negotiations look really strange," the president noted.

He recalled that yesterday in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, the latter was dissatisfied with the fact that European countries are buying Russian oil and gas.

"This applies, in particular, to the policies of some European countries: Slovakia, Hungary, and, probably, there are still other countries. And later today I will talk about this with the Prime Minister of Slovakia. And we really hope that our other neighbors will also hear the appropriate signals," Zelenskyy said.