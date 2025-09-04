Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 04.09.2025

Some 26 countries agree to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Some 26 countries agreed to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, documents on guarantees are being prepared and investments in security from each country are being determined, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"A strong Ukrainian army is and will be the central element of security guarantees. Accordingly, these are the capabilities of our army: financing, weapons, and weapons production. We provide all this, and it should be in a year, in five years, in ten years - both in the conditions of war now and to guarantee security later. We have the basis for a plan - regarding forces, specific steps. We are preparing documents on guarantees and determining investments in security from each country. Twenty-six countries agreed to provide Ukraine with security guarantees," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He noted that today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was attended by the largest number of countries ever.

"The pressure is working - the situation is becoming more difficult for the Russian economy and for those who trade with Russia. We will continue this line. Today we talked about new sanctions and also about secondary sanctions, about special tariffs in trade, which can help," he added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #countries #security

