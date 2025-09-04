EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

Photo: Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed EU-India cooperation and, in particular, ending Russia's war against Ukraine with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

“Had a very good conversation with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Reaffirmed our shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA and implementation of the IMEEC corridor. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. We agreed that our Strategic Partnership has a key role to play in fostering stability and promoting a rules-based order,” Modi said on X Thursday.