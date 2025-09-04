USA to agree and finalize security monitoring of Ukraine

Photo: Unsplash

The United States will coordinate and finalize monitoring of Ukraine's security in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We will continue this work [on security guarantees for Ukraine]. In the coming days, we will coordinate and finalize all of this with the United States, we will be talking about security monitoring, and in the future we will need to develop political texts. That is, prepare a peace treaty that would be sustainable, and also prepare a number of bilateral agreements on support," he told journalists following the meetings in Paris.