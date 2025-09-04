Zelenskyy and Witkoff to meet in Paris - source

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Stephen Witkoff, is scheduled in Paris, where they both arrived to participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, before the summit of the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine against Russian aggression, US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris, where he is expected to hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation, the ezine Devdiscourse reported earlier, citing diplomatic sources.