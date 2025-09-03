Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on Vladimir Putin's statement about his alleged readiness to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, stating that he continues to mess around with everyone by putting forward deliberately unacceptable proposals.

"Right now, at least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia to bring an end to the war. Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Türkiye, and three Gulf states," Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

He emphasized that these are serious proposals - and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any time.

"Yet, Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals. Only increased pressure can force Russia to finally get serious about peace process," Sybiha concluded.