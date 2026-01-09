Interfax-Ukraine
12:45 09.01.2026

Sybiha calls on Persian Gulf countries to respond to Russian attack that damaged Qatari embassy

Sybiha calls on Persian Gulf countries to respond to Russian attack that damaged Qatari embassy

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on the Persian Gulf countries to respond to the massive Russian air strike that damaged the Qatari embassy in Kyiv.

“Russia’s overnight strike on Kyiv damaged the premises of a foreign diplomatic mission, the embassy of the State of Qatar to Ukraine. Russian strike is a grave violation of the Vienna Convention and a reminder that Russian brutality knows no limits. We stand ready to provide all necessary assistance to our Qatari colleagues. We call on the Gulf States to respond through diplomatic channels and publicly to Russia’s irresponsible and dangerous actions,” he said on X.

