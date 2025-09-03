Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark, where he will meet with Mette Frederiksen and will also take part in negotiations with the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov has told reporters.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic 8) format," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that on Wednesday he would take part in the Ukraine-Nordic and Baltic States summit in Denmark, meet with the French president in the evening, and on Thursday he would take part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, where he would discuss the need to increase pressure on Russia.