Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Photo: https://www.pap.pl

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has announced a meeting of the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Finnish president will then travel to France to participate in the Coalition of the Willing, Stubb said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Helsinki on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we will meet in the NB8 format in Copenhagen, where we will be received by the Prime Minister of Denmark together with President Zelenskyy. And from there I will fly to Paris, where there will be a video conference and a partially face-to-face meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired by the President of France regarding the Coalition of the Willing," he said.

Stubb noted that the Nordic and Baltic countries provided more than EUR 26 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine last year, and almost the same amount has been pledged this year.

The Finnish President stressed that "now is the time for the rest of Europe and for all of us to continue to step up our efforts," as Ukraine's security and defense cannot be separated from Europe's security and defense.

"Ukraine decides the future of European security, and we want to support Ukraine as long as it takes," he urged.