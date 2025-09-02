Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:48 02.09.2025

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

2 min read
Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed
Photo: https://www.pap.pl

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has announced a meeting of the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Finnish president will then travel to France to participate in the Coalition of the Willing, Stubb said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Helsinki on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we will meet in the NB8 format in Copenhagen, where we will be received by the Prime Minister of Denmark together with President Zelenskyy. And from there I will fly to Paris, where there will be a video conference and a partially face-to-face meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired by the President of France regarding the Coalition of the Willing," he said.

Stubb noted that the Nordic and Baltic countries provided more than EUR 26 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine last year, and almost the same amount has been pledged this year.

The Finnish President stressed that "now is the time for the rest of Europe and for all of us to continue to step up our efforts," as Ukraine's security and defense cannot be separated from Europe's security and defense.

"Ukraine decides the future of European security, and we want to support Ukraine as long as it takes," he urged.

Tags: #stubb #meeting #nb8

MORE ABOUT

20:41 01.09.2025
Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

19:56 01.09.2025
Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

13:12 01.09.2025
Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

20:01 28.08.2025
Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

Prosecutor General: More than 15,000 civilians die in Ukraine during war

17:23 27.08.2025
Stubb, Modi discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

Stubb, Modi discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

12:24 27.08.2025
Plan for reliable support to Ukraine's security moving forward - Finnish President

Plan for reliable support to Ukraine's security moving forward - Finnish President

14:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

14:31 26.08.2025
Stubb: I hope Trump's patience with Russia runs out

Stubb: I hope Trump's patience with Russia runs out

11:29 26.08.2025
Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

HOT NEWS

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Parubiy's murder suspect admits his guilt, wants to be swapped for Ukrainian POWs

Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 120 enemy UAVs out of 150 shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

LATEST

Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

Two pensioners killed in enemy shelling of Kupiansk

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

Some 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 mln delivered to frontline through DOT-Chain Defence system – Shmyhal

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

Invaders lose 800 military, 89 units of special equipment in past 24 hours - General Staff

AD
AD