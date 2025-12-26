Interfax-Ukraine
18:34 26.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

Presidents of Ukraine and Finland Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexander Stubb exchanged views on recent contacts with partners, Zelenskyy noted "significant progress" of the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams towards achieving peace.

"I spoke with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. Thank you for your ongoing support and exchange of ideas. We updated each other on our contacts with partners," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"Here in Ukraine, we are currently preparing for meetings and negotiations in the United States, and as of today, our teams – the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams – have made significant progress," he noted.

"Much has been accomplished in drafting the necessary security guarantees, the recovery and economic development plan, as well as the 20‑point framework document. Alex and I share the view that the intensity of work truly helps, and not a single day, not a single hour can be lost. Even now, when so many countries and leaders are celebrating Christmas and preparing for the New Year, we are working at full capacity to protect lives and advance diplomacy. We are making every effort to achieve results, and this is precisely our approach – a shared success is needed for Ukraine and all of Europe, for the United States and President Trump, for all our partners worldwide, and for global peace," the president wrote.

"I am grateful to Steve Witkoff; I am grateful to Jared Kushner, and to everyone who is helping. Thank you, Alex!" Zelenskyy added.

