Finland’s President to take part in meeting of Coalition of Willing in Paris on Jan 6

Photo: https://www.pap.pl

The President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will take part in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine, which will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in Paris, the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland reports.

"The meeting will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Topics to be discussed include the coalition’s support for Ukraine, recent events and negotiations on the peace proposal, as well as the next steps in the peace talks," the report says.