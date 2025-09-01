Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 01.09.2025

Zelenskyy may meet with leaders in Paris on Thursday - media

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with European leaders in Paris on Thursday, September 4, AFP reports, citing a source.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with European leaders in Paris on Thursday, a source told AFP, amid international efforts to end Russia's three-year invasion," the message, which was posted on the X social network on Monday, said.

On August 29, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would organize a European track at the level of leaders on security guarantees next week.

"Next week, a European track. I think we will organize it at the level of leaders, because some points need to be made regarding security guarantees. I want us to follow the same path, understand each other. Therefore, I think we will have several meetings at different venues," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

On Sunday, the Financial Times said discussions on the Ukrainian settlement between a number of European leaders are scheduled for Thursday in France.

"Those who previously met with (US President Donald - IF-U) Trump in Washington are expected to gather in Paris on Thursday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to continue high-level discussions," the newspaper wrote, citing diplomatic sources.

Tags: #zelenskyy #paris #leaders

