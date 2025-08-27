Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:09 27.08.2025

Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

1 min read
Yermak, Umerov to travel to USA for talks with Witkoff – media

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in the United States this week, which will include Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Bloomberg reports, citing a source familiar with the plans.

According to the agency’s source, the agenda of the visit to Ukraine is likely to focus on security guarantees and an upcoming bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

The White House previously said that, in its opinion, Putin has agreed to meet with Zelenskyy and that preparations for the meeting are already underway, although the Kremlin has not confirmed any such commitments.

Trump warned of "economic warfare" if he cannot force Putin and Zelenskyy to end the conflict, saying he meant "very serious" consequences if the fighting continues.

Earlier, it was reported that special envoy Witkoff said he would meet with Ukrainian officials in New York this week, Reuters reported, citing a Fox News official.

Tags: #yermak #witkoff #umerov #talks

