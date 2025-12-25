Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:35 25.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

2 min read
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed "some essential details of the work" with US President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff and president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Thursday.

"Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner… We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable. We discussed certain substantive details of the ongoing work. There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and the lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, and real peace are what all of us need – Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and every partner who helps us. I hope that today’s Christmas understandings and the ideas we discussed will prove useful," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

Witkoff and Kushner also congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that the conversation was attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Brusylo, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

"During the conversation, I was joined by Rustem Umerov, Andriy Hnatov, Andriy Sybiha, Serhiy Kyslytsya, Ihor Brusylo, and Oleksandr Bevz. Our entire diplomatic team is doing their utmost. We agreed that Rustem will speak again today with Steve and Jared. We believe this is the right approach – not to lose a single day or a single opportunity that can bring the result closer. May today’s conversation become another step toward peace. I also asked the guys to pass along our Christmas greetings to Donald Trump and the entire Trump family. Thank you!" Zelenskyy concluded.

