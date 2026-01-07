Witkoff: We’re largely finished with security protocols, supported by Trump, we’re also very close to finishing up robust prosperity agreement

Security protocols for Ukraine have been largely completed, and the economic prosperity agreement is being finalized, said US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

“We think we’re largely finished with security protocols which are important so that the people of Ukraine know that when this ends, it ends forever. But we also think, critically, that we are very, very close to finishing up as robust a prosperity agreement as any country has ever seen coming out of conflicts like this,” he said after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on Tuesday.

The special envoy separately noted that the president strongly supports security protocols.

“Those security protocols are meant to ... deter any attacks, any further attacks in Ukraine, and ... if there are any attacks, they’re meant to defend, and they will do both. They are as strong as anyone has ever seen,” he said after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on Tuesday.

He also added that everyone present acknowledged that, as have almost all the countries that sat with at the negotiating table yesterday.

Wittkoff assured that President Trump is not backing down from his commitments.

The special envoy assured that they will support the Ukrainians, helping us achieve final peace. He expressed confidence in this.