Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 26.08.2025

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

This week there will be contacts with Turkey, the Gulf countries and Europe, which can be platforms for talks with the Russian side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This week there will be contacts with Turkey, there will be contacts with the Gulf countries, with the countries of Europe, which can be platforms for talks with the Russians. From our side, everything will be as ready as possible to end the war," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

The president noted the importance of partners confirming this. According to him, in the future everything will depend solely on the will of world leaders, primarily the United States.

"To put pressure on Russia, new steps are needed, new pressure, sanctions, tariffs. All of this must be on the table," he stressed.

