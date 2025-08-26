Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Information about the occupation of the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiyivka in Synelnyk district of Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian invaders is not true, the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine have stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the efforts of the enemy, who is trying to capture this settlement. Active hostilities are also ongoing in the area of ​​the village of Novoheorhiyivka, where our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the enemy, destroying dozens of occupiers every day. Information about the occupation of both of these settlements by Russians is not true," the General Staff reported on Tuesday.