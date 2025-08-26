Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:43 26.08.2025

Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Information about the occupation of the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiyivka in Synelnyk district of Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian invaders is not true, the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine have stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the efforts of the enemy, who is trying to capture this settlement. Active hostilities are also ongoing in the area of ​​the village of Novoheorhiyivka, where our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the enemy, destroying dozens of occupiers every day. Information about the occupation of both of these settlements by Russians is not true," the General Staff reported on Tuesday.

Tags: #general_staff #dnipropetrovsk_region #occupation

MORE ABOUT

13:31 26.08.2025
DeepState for first time reports occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

DeepState for first time reports occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

17:42 25.08.2025
Invaders lose 870 military, 83 units of special equipment in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 870 military, 83 units of special equipment in past 24 hours – General Staff

16:45 23.08.2025
General Staff records 143 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 143 combat clashes in past 24 hours

13:13 23.08.2025
Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:18 22.08.2025
US, EU and Ukrainian General Staffs developing ways to military support peace talks – Syrsky

US, EU and Ukrainian General Staffs developing ways to military support peace talks – Syrsky

13:32 21.08.2025
General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

09:15 21.08.2025
Air Defense Destroys 18 Drones, 2 Missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

Air Defense Destroys 18 Drones, 2 Missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

18:40 19.08.2025
AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled

AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled

09:20 19.08.2025
General Staff reports 186 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 186 combat clashes during day

09:19 19.08.2025
Invaders lose 890 servicemen during day - General Staff

Invaders lose 890 servicemen during day - General Staff

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg announce EUR 2 mln in support for prosthetics center at Odesa Medical University

LATEST

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Luxembourg to not send troops to Ukraine, but to help in space – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Benelux countries to continue to assist Ukraine as long as necessary – joint statement

AD
AD