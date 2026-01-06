Chiefs of general staff of Coalition of the Willing discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Photo: https://x.com/cema_fr

Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, announced a meeting in Paris with his colleagues from Great Britain and Ukraine with a representative from the United States in Paris.

"Paris, with my British colleague General Knighton, General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in the presence of American General Hrynkevich, Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe," the general said on X.

According to Mandon, security guarantees in Ukraine and the conditions for their implementation were at the center of discussions during a video conference with the chiefs of general staffs of the armed forces of the coalition of the willing.

"The current military work, which has been underway for several months with our coalition and in cooperation with the United States, supports political steps aimed at establishing lasting peace on our continent," the French general emphasized.

As reported, on Tuesday, January 6, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing countries with US representatives will be held in Paris to discuss security guarantees and ending the war with Russia.

According to French media, representatives of 35 countries will participate, including 27 heads of state.

From the US side, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be present.