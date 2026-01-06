Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:22 06.01.2026

General Staff reports 191 combat clashes during day

1 min read
General Staff reports 191 combat clashes during day

The General Staff of the с of Ukraine recorded 191 combat clashes over the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out three missile and 65 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 194 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,808 attacks, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,864 kamikaze drones to destroy them," the General Staff said on Telegram.

Tags: #general_staff #armed_forces

MORE ABOUT

10:19 06.01.2026
Chiefs of general staff of Coalition of the Willing discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Chiefs of general staff of Coalition of the Willing discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

09:17 02.01.2026
Ukraine repels 97 Russian attacks during day – General Staff

Ukraine repels 97 Russian attacks during day – General Staff

07:45 29.12.2025
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers, 114 units of special equipment during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,180 soldiers, 114 units of special equipment during day - General Staff

14:15 25.12.2025
Ukrainian military confirms strike on Temryuk port, hits Maykop airfield and Russian repair facility

Ukrainian military confirms strike on Temryuk port, hits Maykop airfield and Russian repair facility

09:09 24.12.2025
Russia loses 1,090 servicemen during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,090 servicemen during day - General Staff

09:08 24.12.2025
General Staff reports 126 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 126 combat clashes during day

18:21 23.12.2025
General Staff: To preserve lives of soldiers, combat readiness of units, Ukrainian defenders withdraw from Siversk

General Staff: To preserve lives of soldiers, combat readiness of units, Ukrainian defenders withdraw from Siversk

12:23 23.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 621 of 673 Russian missiles and drones overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 621 of 673 Russian missiles and drones overnight

09:25 23.12.2025
Russia loses 1,420 soldiers, 113 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,420 soldiers, 113 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

11:13 19.12.2025
Invaders lose 1,220 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,220 servicemen in past day – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy appoints Khmara as acting SBU head – decree

Khmara named acting SBU chief – Advisor to Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with SBU SOC 'A' head Khmara, says special forces experience to be scaled up

I am resigning as SBU head, will remain in the security service system

Zelenskyy discusses candidates for new SBU chief with Maliuk, offers him another position in special service

LATEST

Trump's renewed ambition to seize Greenland raises alarm in Europe - media

Ukraine's allies meet to specify security commitments - media

Zelenskyy appoints Budanov to NSDC, removes Ivashchenko

Summit in Paris to be preceded by lunch with Macron, Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner - media

1,600 people suspected of crimes against national security since start of full-scale war - SBI

Zelensky appoints Oleksandr Poklad as First Deputy Head of SBU - decrees

Military law in 2025 began to fulfill its key function of limiting state by law in wartime - opinion

Russian 'sources'overly concerned about expressing opinions about 'zones of influence' - MFA

Ukrainians formalize 80,000 tickets in first month of UZ 3,000 km program – Dpty PM

Merz: Ukraine on brink of humanitarian and energy crisis

AD
AD