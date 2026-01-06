General Staff reports 191 combat clashes during day

The General Staff of the с of Ukraine recorded 191 combat clashes over the past 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out three missile and 65 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 194 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,808 attacks, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,864 kamikaze drones to destroy them," the General Staff said on Telegram.