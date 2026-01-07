Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:10 07.01.2026

Defense forces hit oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region, warehouse – AFU General Staff

1 min read

As part of a plan to reduce the Russian aggressor's offensive capabilities, on the night of January 7, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Oskoleftesnab oil depot near the village of Kotiol in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The oil depot is used to supply fuel to the occupying army. A large-scale fire was reported at the facility as a result of hits to the tanks," the Telegram channel reported.

A logistics depot belonging to a unit of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the invaders was also hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The extent of the damage in both cases is being determined.

Furthermore, preliminary strikes have established that two RVS-5000 vertical storage tanks were damaged at the Temp strategic reserve oil depot in Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

Tags: #general_staff #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

19:20 06.01.2026
General Staff confirms destruction of missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk

General Staff confirms destruction of missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk

10:19 06.01.2026
Chiefs of general staff of Coalition of the Willing discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Chiefs of general staff of Coalition of the Willing discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

09:26 06.01.2026
Ukraine neutralizes 53 of 61 drones, records hits at 6 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

Ukraine neutralizes 53 of 61 drones, records hits at 6 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

09:22 06.01.2026
General Staff reports 191 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 191 combat clashes during day

09:17 02.01.2026
Ukraine repels 97 Russian attacks during day – General Staff

Ukraine repels 97 Russian attacks during day – General Staff

07:45 29.12.2025
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers, 114 units of special equipment during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,180 soldiers, 114 units of special equipment during day - General Staff

14:15 25.12.2025
Ukrainian military confirms strike on Temryuk port, hits Maykop airfield and Russian repair facility

Ukrainian military confirms strike on Temryuk port, hits Maykop airfield and Russian repair facility

09:09 24.12.2025
Russia loses 1,090 servicemen during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,090 servicemen during day - General Staff

09:08 24.12.2025
General Staff reports 126 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 126 combat clashes during day

18:21 23.12.2025
General Staff: To preserve lives of soldiers, combat readiness of units, Ukrainian defenders withdraw from Siversk

General Staff: To preserve lives of soldiers, combat readiness of units, Ukrainian defenders withdraw from Siversk

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

LATEST

Vivat Publishing House opens 20th bookstore

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Declarations from Paris are important signal, but Kremlin may reject peace plan - MP Merezhko

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

AD
AD