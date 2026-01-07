Defense forces hit oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region, warehouse – AFU General Staff

As part of a plan to reduce the Russian aggressor's offensive capabilities, on the night of January 7, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Oskoleftesnab oil depot near the village of Kotiol in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The oil depot is used to supply fuel to the occupying army. A large-scale fire was reported at the facility as a result of hits to the tanks," the Telegram channel reported.

A logistics depot belonging to a unit of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the invaders was also hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The extent of the damage in both cases is being determined.

Furthermore, preliminary strikes have established that two RVS-5000 vertical storage tanks were damaged at the Temp strategic reserve oil depot in Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.