Facts
19:20 06.01.2026

General Staff confirms destruction of missile and artillery arsenal in Kostroma region, oil depot in Lipetsk

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in Kostroma region of the Russian Federation and the Gerkon Plus oil depot in the village of Streletskiye Khutora in Lipetsk region. It also reported the destruction of enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control posts in three districts, as well as a 9S32 radar station.

"In order to reduce the enemy's military potential, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the 100th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Ministry of Defense near the village of Neya (Kostroma region, Russia). The target was hit. A fire was detected at the facility," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"As part of measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 6, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Gerkon Plus oil depot near the village of Streletskiye Khutora in Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in another Telegram message on Tuesday.

This was earlier reported, citing sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

The General Staff also reported the destruction of an enemy drone control center in the following areas: Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine; Valetovka, Kursk region, Russian Federation; and Grayvoron, Belgorod region, Russian Federation. In all cases, hits were recorded.

A 9S32 radar station of an S-300V anti-aircraft missile system was also hit near Novo-Yanisol in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an enemy manpower concentration near Staroselye in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The target was hit. Losses are being assessed.

