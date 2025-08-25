Ukraine, Canada sign Action Plan of Security Agreement, agree on joint production of weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an action plan to implement the security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Canada, the press service of the head of state reports.

The document outlines key areas of bilateral cooperation in the security sphere, including military training, building defense capabilities, sharing intelligence, cybersecurity, as well as combating terrorism and hybrid threats.

"Ukraine and Canada concluded an Agreement on Security Cooperation on February 24 last year. At that time, Canada was the first country outside Europe to certify its security commitments to Ukraine. Thus, the states launched a strategic security partnership in various areas," the website of the head of the Ukrainian state states.

During the signing of the Action Plan, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Canada Denys Shmyhal and David McGinty signed a Letter of Intent on joint production of defense products. As the press service reported, the document provides for Canada's financing of joint production of Ukrainian defense products, which will allow not only to help Ukraine, but also to improve products manufactured in the two countries.

In addition, Ukraine and Canada concluded an Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters. It provides for the exchange of information on customs legislation, the development of training programs and advanced training, as well as partnership in the field of organizing customs control and combating violations.