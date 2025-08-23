Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:02 23.08.2025

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: We won’t give our land to invader

1 min read
Zelenskyy on Flag Day: We won’t give our land to invader
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on August 23, and noted its importance for Ukrainians returning from captivity, as well as those who are forced to live in the occupied territories.

“This very flag embodies a feeling of deliverance for those we bring back from Russian captivity. When they see the Ukrainian colors, they understand: the evil is over. This flag is the goal and the dream for many of our people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. And they safeguard this flag, they keep it safe, because they know: we will not hand our land to the occupier,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

Он также отметил, что национальный флаг символизирует то, что является самым ценным для сотен тысяч военнослужащих, которые защищают всю страну, рискуя своей жизнью, и борются за право на жизнь для всего государства, и выразил им свою особую благодарность.

He also noted that the national flag symbolizes what is most valuable to hundreds of thousands of servicemen who protect the entire country, risking their lives, and fight for the right to life for the entire state, and expressed his special gratitude to them.

Tags: #flag_day #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:13 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

14:46 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

12:56 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy ready to discuss territorial issues with Putin – media

Zelenskyy ready to discuss territorial issues with Putin – media

11:53 23.08.2025
Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

19:02 22.08.2025
Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

16:11 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

12:17 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Army is most reliable security, but strong guarantees needed from all who want peace

Zelenskyy: Army is most reliable security, but strong guarantees needed from all who want peace

20:46 19.08.2025
Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

13:32 19.08.2025
US meetings strengthen transatlantic solidarity against Russia – MP Merezhko

US meetings strengthen transatlantic solidarity against Russia – MP Merezhko

13:02 19.08.2025
Ukraine security guarantees coming within days – Zelenskyy

Ukraine security guarantees coming within days – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

LATEST

EU transfers EUR10.1 bln revenue from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine over six months – media

More than 7,000 residents with limited mobility in Donetsk region already evacuated – regional administration

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Three invaders, their equipment destroyed in occupied Kalynove, Alchevsk district – GUR

Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot dies at night - Air Force

Digital solutions will allow scaling veterans' policy in case of increase in number of veterans after end of war - Kalmykova

Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

Parliament to consider bill on legalization of cryptocurrencies at opening of next session - Hetmantsev

US may provide Ukraine with air intelligence support as part of security guarantees – media

Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains on one power line for more than three months

AD
AD