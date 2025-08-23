Zelenskyy on Flag Day: We won’t give our land to invader

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on August 23, and noted its importance for Ukrainians returning from captivity, as well as those who are forced to live in the occupied territories.

“This very flag embodies a feeling of deliverance for those we bring back from Russian captivity. When they see the Ukrainian colors, they understand: the evil is over. This flag is the goal and the dream for many of our people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. And they safeguard this flag, they keep it safe, because they know: we will not hand our land to the occupier,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

Он также отметил, что национальный флаг символизирует то, что является самым ценным для сотен тысяч военнослужащих, которые защищают всю страну, рискуя своей жизнью, и борются за право на жизнь для всего государства, и выразил им свою особую благодарность.

He also noted that the national flag symbolizes what is most valuable to hundreds of thousands of servicemen who protect the entire country, risking their lives, and fight for the right to life for the entire state, and expressed his special gratitude to them.