Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:59 22.08.2025

USA stops sharing intelligence data on Ukraine-Russia talks – media

2 min read

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, issued a directive weeks ago to the U.S. intelligence community ordering that all information regarding the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations not be shared with U.S.-allied intelligence partners, CBS News reported.

According to the sources, the memo, dated July 20 and signed by Gabbard, directed agencies to not share information with the so-called Five Eyes, the post-World War II intelligence alliance comprising the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The officials said the directive classified all analysis and information related to the volatile Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations as "NOFORN," or no foreign dissemination, meaning the information could not be shared with any other country or foreign nationals.

This means that it is impossible to transfer information to other countries or foreign citizens. Only information that has already been published before can be distributed.

The memo also limited distribution of material regarding peace talks to within the agencies that created or originated the intelligence.

At the same time, the memo does not seem to prevent the sharing of diplomatic information gathered by other means separate from the U.S. intelligence community, or military operational information unrelated to the talks — such as the details the U.S. shares with the Ukrainian military to aid in their defensive operations.

"Among the reasons for that sort of default is the expectation that we and the other four are all sitting on the same side of the table with some other adversary on the other side," explained Steven Cash, a former intelligence officer at the Central Intelligence Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

He added that it's important for the allies to have "a common intelligence picture" so policymakers and negotiators "can coordinate our positions and get the best deal we can, or fight the best war we can."

Tags: #directive #information #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:17 21.08.2025
Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

20:25 21.08.2025
Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

20:50 19.08.2025
MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

16:57 19.08.2025
Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

11:58 19.08.2025
US security guarantees for Ukraine shift war rhetoric from 'stop at any cost' to 'Russia must be restrained by force' - Kondratiuk

US security guarantees for Ukraine shift war rhetoric from 'stop at any cost' to 'Russia must be restrained by force' - Kondratiuk

09:33 19.08.2025
US will help return Ukrainian children from Russia – Zelenskyy

US will help return Ukrainian children from Russia – Zelenskyy

21:13 18.08.2025
Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

21:07 18.08.2025
Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

20:58 18.08.2025
Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

20:53 18.08.2025
Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

HOT NEWS

President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

US, EU and Ukrainian General Staffs developing ways to military support peace talks – Syrsky

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

LATEST

GUR sea drone kills five elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk Bay

President's Office to be reformed, attracting military personnel with combat experience – Yermak

Zhovkva discusses Ukraine's European integration with ambassadors of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries

Growth of black IGaming to reduce revenue of legal gambling business in 2025 by UAH 15 bln — association

Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

Former Lithuanian FM: Russia openly humiliates US with attack on American plant

AFU Air Force: 46 enemy UAVs out of 55 neutralized, hits in four locations recorded

Canadian FM, US Secretary of State discuss support for Ukraine

Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia repeatedly hit by drones – Ukrainian commander

US, EU and Ukrainian General Staffs developing ways to military support peace talks – Syrsky

AD
AD