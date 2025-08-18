Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:58 18.08.2025

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

1 min read
Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

US President Donald Trump would like a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.

“We can work a deal where we're working on a peace deal while they're fighting. They have to fight. I wish they could stop. I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other," Trump said before the start of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Tags: #truce #trump #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:13 18.08.2025
Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

21:08 18.08.2025
Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

21:07 18.08.2025
Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

20:53 18.08.2025
Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

20:42 18.08.2025
Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

20:26 18.08.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Zelenskyy arrives at White House

19:41 18.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for real truce, establishment of new security architecture

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for real truce, establishment of new security architecture

19:19 18.08.2025
American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

17:59 18.08.2025
NATO Secretary General, US Ambassador to NATO hold discussion with Kellogg and team before Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump

NATO Secretary General, US Ambassador to NATO hold discussion with Kellogg and team before Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump

17:58 18.08.2025
Trump calls his critics ‘stupid,’ once again promises to solve ‘Russia-Ukraine mess’

Trump calls his critics ‘stupid,’ once again promises to solve ‘Russia-Ukraine mess’

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

Number of wounded in Zaporizhia grows to 33 - regional administration

Oil pumping through Druzhba pipeline completely stopped after strike on oil pumping station in Tambov region

Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later

Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

If law enforcement agencies open cases against ministers, such people won’t work in govt – Svyrydenko

Costa convenes European Council meeting to take stock of meetings in USA about Ukraine

Finance Minister Marchenko believes Ukraine can continue working under current IMF arrangement, but does not rule out new one

AD
AD