Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

US President Donald Trump would like a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.

“We can work a deal where we're working on a peace deal while they're fighting. They have to fight. I wish they could stop. I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other," Trump said before the start of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.