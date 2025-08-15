Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:36 15.08.2025

Trump on meeting with Putin: I think it's going to work out very well, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast

2 min read
Trump on meeting with Putin: I think it's going to work out very well, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast

U.S. President Donald Trump hopes for a successful meeting with Vladimir Putin, otherwise he intends to return home soon.

"We are going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska, and I think it's going to work out very well. And if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast," he told reporters on board the plane flying from Washington to Anchorage on Friday.

Later, when asked by reporters what, in his opinion, will ensure the success of the meeting with Putin, Trump replied: "I can't tell you that, I don't know... I want certain things - I want to see a ceasefire."

"This is not to do with Europe. Europe’s not telling me what to do, but they're going to be involved in the process, obviously, as well Zelenskyy, but I want to see a ceasefire rapidly. I don;t know if it's going to be today... I'm just saying I want the killing to stop," the U.S. president said.

As reported, Trump's meeting with Putin is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The U.S. president intends to focus on ending the war in Ukraine at the meeting. Other topics are not a priority.

The leaders of the 26 member states of the European Union approved a joint statement in support of Ukraine on the eve of the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. Only Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not sign the document.

