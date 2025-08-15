Pokrovsk cleared of sabotage groups – 7th Airmobile Corps

Pokrovsk in Donetsk region has been cleared of Russian sabotage groups, the press service of the seventh Airmobile Corps said in the Telegram channel.

"The forces of the seventh Airmobile Corps and related units cleared the city of enemy groups and individual Russians. Ukrainian military personnel are working in the city, local residents are moving," the service said.

It is noted that movement within the city itself is significantly limited, but it is possible to get to Pokrovsk.