Ukrainian soldiers recapture 56 square km of territory in settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line in Pokrovsk axis and seizing the initiative, said Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky during the 32nd meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense, which took place via videoconference on Tuesday.

"I specifically addressed the situation in Pokrovsk sector. The enemy has been attempting to capture Pokrovsk for over 17 months. However, Ukrainian units are holding the line and regaining the initiative. As a result of counteroffensive actions, we have regained control of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. We have also recaptured 56 square kilometers of territory in the areas of the villages of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, west of Pokrovsk," the commander-in-chief wrote on Facebook.

He also noted that, in addition to actions at the front, Ukraine is systematically increasing pressure on the enemy deep into its territory, successfully striking Russian critical infrastructure with Deep Strike weapons.

"As a result of these strikes, Russia’s direct and indirect losses since the beginning of the year total $21.5 billion," Syrsky reported.

He noted that external support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces is vital to deterring Russian aggression and the security of European countries. In this regard, the commander-in-chief called on partners to increase international military assistance, primarily to develop Ukrainian air and missile defense capabilities, as well as long-range firepower.