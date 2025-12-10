Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 10.12.2025

No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

1 min read
No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian troops were able to regain control of 13 square kilometers of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region out of 29, despite the fact that in the fall there were no Defense Forces at all, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

During a conversation with the media on Tuesday, he said that in the future it is planned to increase the number of Ukrainian troops in the city.

At the same time, the commander-in-chief emphasized that Pokrovsk, along with neighboring Myrnohrad, is not surrounded by the enemy, but logistics are complicated there.

At the same time, Syrsky confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the area of the villages of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka and Novopavlivka to the southeast of the city. "It was inexpedient to keep them there further," he said.

Tags: #pokrovsk #ukrainian_troops #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

14:52 09.12.2025
Ukrainian forces block Russian infiltration attempts in northern Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces block Russian infiltration attempts in northern Pokrovsk

13:07 04.12.2025
Ukrainian units continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Ukrainian units continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

14:10 03.12.2025
General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

20:54 01.12.2025
Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

12:46 29.11.2025
Syrsky, following his trip to Kharkiv region: Our units holding certain lines, increasing their firepower against the enemy

Syrsky, following his trip to Kharkiv region: Our units holding certain lines, increasing their firepower against the enemy

17:56 27.11.2025
Syrsky: Search, destruction of enemy carried out in area of ​​about 11.5 sq km in Pokrovsk

Syrsky: Search, destruction of enemy carried out in area of ​​about 11.5 sq km in Pokrovsk

11:03 25.11.2025
Russia pressing on Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces capture invaders – 7th Rapid Response Corps

Russia pressing on Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces capture invaders – 7th Rapid Response Corps

19:43 21.11.2025
Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

20:58 19.11.2025
Main focus of AFU command on comprehensive provision of Ukrainian group near Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Main focus of AFU command on comprehensive provision of Ukrainian group near Pokrovsk – Syrsky

19:22 14.11.2025
Syrsky: Set of measures to counter Russia in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration developed

Syrsky: Set of measures to counter Russia in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration developed

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

Air Defense neutralizes 50 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits at 7 locations

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

LATEST

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

Anti-corruption chief questions source of bail money for 'Midas' suspects

Small protest targets financial watchdog chief Pronin outside parliament

Advisory Board of Ukraine Recovery Agency begins work

MPs probe alleged 'Midas' case interference, SBI says no staff suspended yet

BES liquidates underground cigarette manufacturing workshop in Kyiv region

Defense official and two retail workers caught selling off old warships

Trump is trying to weaken USA-Europe alliance – Pope Leo

Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

Pope Leo XIV calls for continued dialogue to achieve just peace in Ukraine - media

AD
AD