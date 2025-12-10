No Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk in autumn; now they control nearly half of city – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian troops were able to regain control of 13 square kilometers of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region out of 29, despite the fact that in the fall there were no Defense Forces at all, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

During a conversation with the media on Tuesday, he said that in the future it is planned to increase the number of Ukrainian troops in the city.

At the same time, the commander-in-chief emphasized that Pokrovsk, along with neighboring Myrnohrad, is not surrounded by the enemy, but logistics are complicated there.

At the same time, Syrsky confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the area of the villages of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka and Novopavlivka to the southeast of the city. "It was inexpedient to keep them there further," he said.