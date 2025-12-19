Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:54 19.12.2025

Defense forces destroy massive enemy armor concentration near Pokrovsk – 7th Corps


Defense forces destroy massive enemy armor concentration near Pokrovsk – 7th Corps

Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a special operation to destroy a mass concentration of enemy armored vehicles near Pokrovsk, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The enemy’s equipment was detected thanks to data received from the reconnaissance of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces and the aerial reconnaissance of the 8th Battalion of the 414th Airborne Assault Brigade Ptakhi Magyara in cooperation with the Airborne Assault Forces and the Unified Coordination Center of Unmanned Systems of the 425th Airborne Assault Brigade Skelya," the message on Telegram said on Friday.

According to available information, the enemy planned to use this equipment in assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction.

To disrupt Russia’s offensive potential, the Ukraine planned and successfully implemented a special operation to destroy the detected equipment.

Ukrainian strike aircraft destroyed an anti-aircraft missile system, two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, several other military vehicles and numerous other targets.

Tags: #pokrovsk #defense_forces

