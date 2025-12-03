General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

Information from the German publication Bild about the alleged complete capture of the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region by Russian occupiers is not true, said the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovoi in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The position of the Ukrainian command remains stable. The situation in Pokrovsk is extremely difficult. But the Defense Forces continue to hold the northern part of the city approximately along the railway line. Active actions by our units to eliminate enemy cells are also ongoing," Lykhovoi said on Wednesday.

He stressed that in both the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas, measures are being taken to establish logistics, and the enemy's attempts to accumulate assault infantry groups and advance around settlements are being blocked.