14:52 09.12.2025

Ukrainian forces block Russian infiltration attempts in northern Pokrovsk

Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 68 Russian assaults over the past 24 hours, stopping 43 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis, the East Group of Forces said on Tuesday. .

"On the Pokrovsk axis, our defenders stopped 43 attacks by the aggressor. …The enemy is trying to infiltrate the northern part of the city, using fog. These attempts are being blocked, the enemy is being destroyed," the message on Telegram said.

According to information, the situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult, Ukrainian units continue to fulfill assigned tasks and hold their lines.

"The enemy is actively shelling Myrnohrad with the help of aerial-guided bombs (KABs). The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold in the southeastern outskirts of the city. The defense forces are destroying the enemy's assault groups using all available means," the report says.

On Monday, in the Pokrovsk direction, according to preliminary data, 84 occupiers were neutralized, of which 48 were irretrievably killed. "In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed six units of automotive equipment, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles, two artillery systems and 15 shelters for enemy personnel were also hit," the East Group said.

According to the military, additional logistical routes are being organized to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd for the uninterrupted provision of our units with everything necessary and for timely evacuation.

"Overall, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day - 324 occupiers over the past day. 1,193 UAVs of various types and 47 units of other weapons and equipment were also destroyed. The defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. 28 Russian UAV crews were hit during the day. Units of the missile forces and artillery completed 913 fire missions," the report said.

