Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:18 28.11.2025

Poland issues arrest warrants for Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage

Photo: https://x.com/donaldtusk/status/1990100326171459782

The Polish National Prosecutor’s Office has launched a search warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Yevhen Ivanov and 39-year-old Oleksandr Kononov, Ukrainian citizens suspected of sabotage on the railway, the PAP news agency reported on Friday, citing the spokesman for the National Prosecutor’s Office, Przemysław Nowak.

It is suspected that both men fled to Belarus.

Nowak recalled that on Thursday the court granted the prosecutor’s request and applied a temporary arrest to the two suspects in sabotage on the railway infrastructure. He added that "on this basis, the prosecutor launched a search using a wanted letter" for 41-year-old Yevhen Ivanov and 39-year-old Oleksandr Kononov.

The men are suspected of damaging the tracks with an explosive device near the village of Mika in the Masovian Voivodeship, as well as in a second incident that occurred near Pulaw in the village of Holub, also on railway line No. 7, connecting Warsaw with Dorohusk.

The men, who worked for Russian intelligence and fled to Belarus, face life imprisonment. On November 19, a note was handed over to the Belarusian chargé d’affaires requesting the extradition of both men.

