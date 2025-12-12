Interfax-Ukraine
09:24 12.12.2025

Enemy advances in Pokrovsk axis near Myrnohrad – DeepState

Enemy advances in Pokrovsk axis near Myrnohrad – DeepState
The enemy has advanced in several settlements northeast of Myrnohrad, including Volodymyrivka, Pankivka, Novo-Ekonomichne, near Myrnohrad itself, and Sofiyivka. The line of contact at the Kapitalna mine has been clarified, the OSINT project of DeepState reported on its Telegram channel as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.

According to the DeepState project maps, the area of ​​territory under the control of the occupiers in Pokrovsk direction increased by 8.4 square kilometers, while the area of ​​the "gray" zone decreased by 2.52 square kilometers.

