09:24 12.12.2025
Enemy advances in Pokrovsk axis near Myrnohrad – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA
The enemy has advanced in several settlements northeast of Myrnohrad, including Volodymyrivka, Pankivka, Novo-Ekonomichne, near Myrnohrad itself, and Sofiyivka. The line of contact at the Kapitalna mine has been clarified, the OSINT project of DeepState reported on its Telegram channel as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.
According to the DeepState project maps, the area of territory under the control of the occupiers in Pokrovsk direction increased by 8.4 square kilometers, while the area of the "gray" zone decreased by 2.52 square kilometers.