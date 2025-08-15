Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:16 15.08.2025

Zelenskyy: On day of talks, Russians killing, and that says a lot

Zelenskyy: On day of talks, Russians killing, and that says a lot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives reports from intelligence and diplomats about the preparation of the meeting in Alaska, as well as reports from the regions of Ukraine after the Russian strikes.

"Sumy is a Russian strike on the central market. Dnipro region – strikes on cities and enterprises. Zaporizhia, Kherson region, Donetsk region – deliberate Russian strikes. The war continues. It continues precisely because there is not only an order, but also signals about Moscow's preparation to end this war. On the day of the talks, they are also killing. And that says a lot," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He said the day before, Ukraine discussed with the United States, with Europe, what could really work.

"Everyone needs an honest end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to end the war. We hope for a strong American position. Everything will depend on this - the Russians are counting on American power. It is power," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #negotiations #rf

