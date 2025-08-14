Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:47 14.08.2025

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

2 min read
Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

KYIV. Aug 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko does not expect that an agreement on peace in Ukraine will be reached during the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, but hopes for an agreement on a ceasefire, the political force said on the website on Thursday.

"I do not expect that a peace agreement will be concluded tomorrow. This is impossible. I am very cautiously optimistic. We expect a comprehensive, unconditional ceasefire as a result of this meeting. This would be the first important step towards stopping the war," Poroshenko said on the air of the Italian TV channel Sky TG24.

At the same time, he called the talks on the exchange of territories a Putin scenario. "I understand that Putin does not want to stop the war... He does not have any significant successes, despite all the difficulties that Ukraine is facing in this war, especially in the east of our country, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in Sumy and Zaporizhia. I think that Putin's attempt to apply a very strange approach, for example, an exchange of territories, can harm the process," the politician said, adding that "we in Ukraine do not trade, we do not sell our territories."

"We want to preserve and protect internationally recognized borders and stop Putin's attempt to conduct long and empty negotiations... From all my experience, it is absolutely necessary that we start with a comprehensive, unconditional ceasefire," Poroshenko said.

As reported, last Friday, after the trip of Special Representative Stephen Witkoff to Moscow, Trump announced that his meeting with Putin would take place on August 15 in Alaska. In particular, he announced his intention to agree on the return of part of the occupied territory to Ukraine, and also announced his intention to agree on some "territorial swaps."

Tags: #territorial #negotiations #poroshenko #rf #usa #putin #meeting

MORE ABOUT

12:52 14.08.2025
Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

22:11 13.08.2025
USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

22:10 13.08.2025
We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

21:28 13.08.2025
Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

Coalition of the Willing meeting shows high level of unity – Schooff

20:53 13.08.2025
Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

Next few days and weeks can be decisive in peace process regarding Ukraine – Stubb

20:35 13.08.2025
Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

Merz: Negotiations with our friends, partners going very well, there is hope for peace in Ukraine

20:25 13.08.2025
Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

20:23 13.08.2025
Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

Trump wants to hold trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy immediately if first one with Putin goes well

20:20 13.08.2025
EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

20:08 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

LATEST

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

Ukraine and Europe must be participants in peace talks - phone talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Slovenia

Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

Kharkiv and Borodianka to join 5G testing in Ukraine

Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

AD
AD