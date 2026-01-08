Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:29 08.01.2026

Poroshenko delivers charging stations, generators, stoves to Dnipro

MP of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko has delivered a batch of energy equipment to the city of Dnipro – generators, charging stations, and wood-burning stoves to help the population after massive Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

"Right now there is a tragedy in frontline Dnipro. After Russian strikes on civilian facilities and critical energy infrastructure, the city has been plunged in a total blackout. Many people have no electricity, water, or sewage. Cold and darkness in the middle of winter," the politician said on Facebook on Thursday evening.

According to him, the Poroshenko Foundation team worked nonstop to find generators and uninterruptible power sources.

"We are delivering charging stations, stoves, and generators there. So that people can warm up, charge their phones and power banks, and simply recover a little from the shock," he said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Poroshenko Foundation's priority has been supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with UAH 7.5 billion allocated for that purpose. At the same time, he noted, in cases of humanitarian crises, the team also provides assistance to civilians.

"It was the same in November 2022, when a week after the liberation of Kherson, we brought generators, power sources, stoves, warmth and light there. We delivered generators to Kyiv's water utility, and to hospitals in Chernihiv. Today, it is Dnipro. Since Ukraine is united," Poroshenko said.

